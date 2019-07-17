2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 SUV brings 385 hp to the table

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 SUV
Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled the refreshed 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43.    

Available in both SUV and "coupe" variants, there are a few notable changes that are both visible and hidden behind the bodywork.     

The exterior makeover is largely the same as the rest of the GLC family, adopting sleeker headlights and revised front and rear bumpers.     

The GLC43 benefits from an AMG grille, lots of silver trim and 20-inch AMG alloy wheels.     

Out back, there's a cute little rear diffuser and a pair of round tailpipes on either side.    

Mercedes-Benz threw some solid new tech in the refreshed GLC43, too.     

The new MBUX infotainment system is standard, improving upon an already-good COMAND system with a fresh look, a touchscreen and the new "Hey Mercedes" digital assistant.    

The GLC43 does pick up some sportier kit than the GLC300, like standard sport seats, vinyl upholstery and red stitching galore.     

Like the rest of the lineup, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 will hit dealers late this year.     

The GLC43 SUV will cost $60,495 including destination.

