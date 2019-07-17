2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 returns to split the difference

If it happens to one Mercedes-Benz vehicle variant, so shall it happen to them all. We've already seen -- and driven -- the refreshed 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 and Mercedes-AMG GLC63, but the middle-child GLC43 remained notably absent. But now, the hole has been plugged.

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled the refreshed 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43. Available in both SUV and "coupe" variants, there are a few notable changes that are both visible and hidden behind the bodywork.

The exterior makeover is largely the same as the rest of the GLC family, adopting sleeker headlights and revised front and rear bumpers. The GLC43 benefits from an AMG grille, lots of silver trim and 20-inch AMG alloy wheels. Out back, there's a cute little rear diffuser and a pair of round tailpipes on either side.

The interior, like the other GLCs, didn't change that much in its midcycle refresh. The GLC43 does pick up some sportier kit than the GLC300 though, like standard sport seats, vinyl upholstery and red stitching galore. The trim is a nice, approachable brushed aluminum. A few different color options are available, including a pair of two-tone options with black leather matched against either dark red or gray leather. Like the GLC63, buyers can option those sweet little mode switches with screens that mount to the lower part of the steering wheel hub.

The engine under the hood remains a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, but it's now toting 23 more horsepower for a total of 385 hp, with a torque output of 384 pound-feet. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-biased all-wheel drive is standard, as is adaptive air suspension that lowers the car at high speeds to improve stability and boost efficiency. The power steering system changes its ratio based on the vehicle's speed, making for easier turns at lower speeds with a bit more weight at higher speeds.

Mercedes-Benz threw some solid new tech in the refreshed GLC43, too. The new MBUX infotainment system is standard, improving upon an already-good COMAND system with a fresh look, a touchscreen and the new "Hey Mercedes" digital assistant. The gauge cluster is a 12.3-inch screen, while the infotainment makes do with 10.25 inches.

Like the rest of the lineup, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 will hit dealers late this year. The GLC43 SUV will cost $60,495 including destination, while the GLC43 Coupe demands more cash for its fashion at $63,995.