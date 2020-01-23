Pretty but slightly impractical sums up the 2020 Mazda CX-9

Ain't it pretty?
A 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger delivers the goods, up to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
Even the CX-9's grille is beautifully designed.
In top-shelf signature trim, this crossover's interior is better than what you get in some so-called luxury vehicles.
Depending on model, the cabin can also be dressed up with rosewood trim.
This exotic wood is also used on the door panels.
The CX-9's infotainment system is a glaring weakness.
Sized like a Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen Atlas or Ford Explorer, the CX-9 is a fairly large vehicle.
The front seats are reasonably comfortable.
