  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line
  • 2020 Lexus NX Black Line

The 1990s brought about gold badging as a popular accent. The 2000s largely stuck to silver and chrome. The tail end of this decade has shifted to another finish: bronze.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
1
of 9

Capitalizing on the trend is the 2020 Lexus NX Black Line edition, which for the new model year dons some bronze bling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
2
of 9

The Lexus NX Black Line edition for the NX 300 trim will come exclusively with the 18-inch bronze finished wheels seen here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
3
of 9

Cracking open the door and having a look inside reveals more bronze accents.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
4
of 9

Bronze inserts are aplenty, as is contrasting bronze stitching on the seats, center console and door trim.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
5
of 9

The floor mats also get a burst of bronze with contrast piping along the edges of the carpets.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
6
of 9

A black headliner ties the whole look together.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
7
of 9

Standard features should impress those looking for a stylish and time-appropriate crossover.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
8
of 9

Prices start at $45,735 after a mandatory destination fee for a front-wheel drive model. Opt for all-wheel drive, and the cost increases to $47,135.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
9
of 9
Now Reading

2020 Lexus NX Black Line brings on the bronze

Up Next

2019 Lexus LX 570: Can this big SUV still cut it?

Latest Stories

2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Hyundai will work with Cummins on fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles

Hyundai will work with Cummins on fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles

by
Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

by
China's Baidu rolls out self-driving cars for public trial

China's Baidu rolls out self-driving cars for public trial

by
FCA and the SEC reach a settlement on charges of misreported sales

FCA and the SEC reach a settlement on charges of misreported sales

by