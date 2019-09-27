2020 Lexus NX Black Line brings on the bronze

The 1990s brought about gold badging as a popular accent. The 2000s largely stuck to silver and chrome. The tail end of this decade has shifted to another finish: bronze.
Capitalizing on the trend is the 2020 Lexus NX Black Line edition, which for the new model year dons some bronze bling.
The Lexus NX Black Line edition for the NX 300 trim will come exclusively with the 18-inch bronze finished wheels seen here.
Cracking open the door and having a look inside reveals more bronze accents.
Bronze inserts are aplenty, as is contrasting bronze stitching on the seats, center console and door trim.
The floor mats also get a burst of bronze with contrast piping along the edges of the carpets.
A black headliner ties the whole look together.
Standard features should impress those looking for a stylish and time-appropriate crossover.
Prices start at $45,735 after a mandatory destination fee for a front-wheel drive model. Opt for all-wheel drive, and the cost increases to $47,135.