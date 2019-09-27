2020 Lexus NX Black Line gets extra bling with bronze accents

Enlarge Image Lexus

The 1990s brought about gold badging as a popular accent. The 2000s largely stuck to silver and chrome. The tail end of this decade has shifted to another finish: bronze. Capitalizing on the trend is the 2020 Lexus NX Black Line edition, which for the new model year, dons some bronze bling.

Lexus said on Friday that this second Black Line edition for the NX 300 trim will come exclusively with the 18-inch bronze finished wheels seen here. The special edition crossover also gains body-color fenders to match three exterior hues: a shade of white, gray or red. Elsewhere, the Black Line edition keeps to its name with a black grille and grille surround, and side mirrors that also don a dark shade of black. The rear, meanwhile, stays the same.

Cracking open the door and having a look inside reveals more bronze accents. Bronze inserts are aplenty, as is contrasting bronze stitching on the seats, center console and door trim. The floor mats also get a burst of bronze with contrast piping along the edges of the carpets. A black headliner ties the whole look together.

Standard features should impress those looking for a stylish and time-appropriate crossover. There's a power liftgate with a kick sensor, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment purposes. While Apple CarPlay isn't new, the addition of Android Auto is to the NX line.

Lexus plans to build 2,000 of these crossovers for the 2020 model year. If they prove as popular as last year's Black Line edition, definitely expect another round of them for the 2021 model year. Prices start at $45,735 after a mandatory destination fee for a front-wheel drive model. Opt for all-wheel drive, and the cost increases to $47,135.