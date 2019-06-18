2020 Lexus GX adds new features, doesn't change its looks much

  • 2020 Lexus GX 460
Lexus on Tuesday unveiled the updated 2020 GX 460 SUV.     

The current iteration of the Lexus GX was introduced in late 2009.     

Over the years, it's been given a couple refreshes, but its underpinnings and general design remain just about the same.     

The most notable upgrade for the 2020 GX 460 has to be its safety systems.    

Lexus Safety System+ is now standard, adding a suite of driver-assist systems to the fold, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

The other big addition is a new Off-Road Package, available on the Luxury trim.    

In addition to beefing up the backend with a transmission cooler and a fuel tank protector, the package also adds different terrain modes.   

The package also includes a suite of cameras that lets people see around and under the vehicle through the infotainment screen.     

Under the hood is a 4.6-liter V8 putting out 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque, capable of towing 6,500 pounds.     

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new Lexus GX.

