2020 Lexus GX 460 updates kick the can down the road

The current generation of the Lexus GX was introduced in late 2009. Over the years, it's been given a couple refreshes, but its underpinnings and general design remain just about the same. Now, for the 2020 model year, there's not much new in the looks department, but Lexus made sure to throw some new tech in the GX's direction.

Lexus on Tuesday unveiled the updated 2020 GX 460 SUV. The exterior has a few mild changes. Its grille, while still quite large, now looks a little different. The LED headlights have a new look, too. Those looking for something a little extra can add an optional Sport Design Package that adds some new body parts, including a matte black exhaust tip and different taillights. There's also a new pair of USB ports in the second row, bringing the cabin's total number of USB ports to four.

The most notable upgrade for the 2020 GX 460 has to be its safety systems. Lexus Safety System+ is now standard, adding a suite of driver-assist systems to the fold, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

The other big addition is a new Off-Road Package, available on the Luxury trim. In addition to beefing up the backend with a transmission cooler and a fuel tank protector, the package also adds different terrain modes that adjust the throttle and brakes for better control over atypical surfaces, like loose rocks or sand. The package also includes a suite of cameras that lets people see around and under the vehicle through the infotainment screen. Its full-time four-wheel drive system still rocks a two-speed transfer case, too, as well as a locking center differential.

Otherwise, it's the same Lexus GX as usual. Under the hood is a 4.6-liter V8 putting out 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque, capable of towing 6,500 pounds. On the technology front, the GX continues to sport the same frustrating infotainment system as the rest of its siblings.