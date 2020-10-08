2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD: The best gets better

  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe

Hey there, Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
1
of 65

The Huracan is a sharply styled supercar.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
2
of 65

19-inch wheels come standard.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
3
of 65

Orange leather against a blue exterior? I'm into it.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
4
of 65

The new infotainment system has Apple CarPlay but not Android Auto.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
5
of 65

The Evo RWD makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
6
of 65

Power runs to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
7
of 65

Those huge exhaust pipes belt out the V10's song.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
8
of 65

And hello to you, 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
9
of 65

Keep scrolling for more photos of this great supercar.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
10
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
11
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
12
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
13
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
14
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
15
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
16
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
17
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
18
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
19
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
20
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
21
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
22
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
23
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
24
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
25
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
26
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
27
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
28
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
29
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
30
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
31
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
32
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
33
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
34
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
35
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
36
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
37
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
38
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
39
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
40
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
41
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
42
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
43
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
44
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
45
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
46
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
47
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
48
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
49
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
50
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
51
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
52
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
53
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
54
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
55
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
56
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
57
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
58
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
59
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
60
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
61
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
62
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
63
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
64
of 65
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
65
of 65
Now Reading

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD: The best gets better

Up Next

Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12 is an engine and not much else
2021 Ram TRX to get more than 100 optional Mopar accessories

2021 Ram TRX to get more than 100 optional Mopar accessories

by
Audi R8 rear-wheel drive is now a regular part of the lineup

Audi R8 rear-wheel drive is now a regular part of the lineup

by
Hyundai Kona EV recalled in Korea, US as a result of battery fires

Hyundai Kona EV recalled in Korea, US as a result of battery fires

by
Amazon shows off its new Rivian-built electric delivery van

Amazon shows off its new Rivian-built electric delivery van

by
Acura MDX interior teasers reveal digital gauge cluster, massaging seats and more

Acura MDX interior teasers reveal digital gauge cluster, massaging seats and more

by