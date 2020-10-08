2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD: The best gets better

Hey there, Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD.
The Huracan is a sharply styled supercar.
19-inch wheels come standard.
Orange leather against a blue exterior? I'm into it.
The new infotainment system has Apple CarPlay but not Android Auto.
The Evo RWD makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.
Power runs to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Those huge exhaust pipes belt out the V10's song.
And hello to you, 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10.
