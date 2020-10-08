Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's funny: Supercars are over-the-top rolling superlatives by their very definition, yet the cheaper, slower, less ostentatious versions are the ones that I tend to like best. I'm totally happy to sacrifice outright quickness for a bit more driver engagement. That's why supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD are my jam.

9.0 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD MSRP $208,571 View Local Inventory Roadshow may get a commission from these offers. Like 5.2-liter V10 is a total delight

Razor-sharp steering

$52K cheaper than AWD version

Revised traction control allows for controlled slides Don't Like Cabin is kind of cramped

Infotainment tech needs work

That's RWD for rear-wheel drive; this Huracan has two fewer driven wheels than the standard Evo coupe. Both Huracans use Lamborghini's 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 (chef's kiss), but it's detuned slightly for the RWD car, from 630 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque to 602 hp and 413 lb-ft. That's hardly a demerit; how could you possibly complain about only having 602 hp? Besides, the RWD coupe weighs 73 pounds less than the AWD car, meaning it has a weight-to-power ratio of 5.0:1, compared with the standard Evo's 4.9:1. Unless you're doing hot laps, I promise it's a wash.

After all, with the RWD Evo, it's not about what you lose, it's about what you gain. The recalibrated Dynamic Power Steering system accounts for the loss of front-end power, so there's more communication felt through the wheel. The Evo RWD has a redesigned nose to produce more downforce for better high-speed stability, and the suspension is tweaked for better control when you decide to kick the rear end out.

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The RWD Evo might not be as quick as its all-wheel-drive sibling, but it's every bit as sharp.

Speaking of which, the Performance Traction Control System -- P-TCS in Lambo speak -- actually encourages hooliganism when driven in Sport mode. P-TCS loosens the reins on the rear wheels "for easy drifting fun without compromising safety," according to the Italians. And the traction control can actually measure the car's angle of oversteer and limit rear-wheel power, making it easier to hold controlled drifts before snapping everything back in line. This definitely isn't something I'd condone doing on a public road, natch, but if you've got a track at your disposal, well, smoke 'em if you got 'em.

Even in its default Strada setting, the Evo's performance leash is plenty long. This car is a riot -- the front wheels never succumb to understeer and the rear end only steps out when asked to. You can chuck the wheel hard into turns and the Huracan just hunkers down and goes. The RWD Evo might not be as quick as its all-wheel-drive sibling, but it's every bit as sharp.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is occasionally lazy about shifting when left alone, but I'm all about using those huge, metal, column-mounted paddles. Plus, if you're controlling the shifts, you can let that 5.2-liter engine rev to high heaven and enjoy the sweet, sweet song of the turbo-free V10. Unlike pretty much all show tunes, this is one soundtrack I'll gladly play on repeat.

The rear-drive Huracan comes with 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, with 245/35s up front and chonky 305/35s around back. You can opt for 20-inch wheels if you want, and the steel brakes can be swapped out for carbon ceramics, but the stock setup is really quite good. You can spring for magnetic dampers (get it?), but my car has the basic steel setup and I don't have any complaints about the daily-driving compliance. Not that you'd daily-drive a Huracan, but I suppose it's comfortable enough that you could, though in that case, you would definitely want the $7,100 power front-end lift because without it, you will scrape the nose every day.

Lamborghini made a bunch of improvements to the Huracan's interior when it introduced the Evo in 2019, all of which carry over to the RWD. The new sport seats ($7,500) are as supportive as ever but won't stab you in the love handles, and the rest of the cockpit is as spacecraft-looking as it's ever been, from the metal toggles along the center console right down to the bright red flap over the engine start button.

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 8.4-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen continues to be a laggy chore to use, though the two-finger swipe is an easy way to handle on-the-go volume adjustment. Apple CarPlay is included and it's 100% the way to go, but if you're an Android user, well, womp womp. As far as other tech features are concerned, remember that this is a car where even basic cruise control is an option. You want advanced driver assistance features? Haha. That's funny.

The 2020 Huracan Evo RWD starts at $214,366 including a $2,100 gas guzzler tax and $3,695 destination charge, which makes it $52,000 cheaper than the AWD version. The cars look almost identical -- which is to say hella cool -- but I prefer the RWD's cleaner front end. And besides, you can option a rear-drive car up with all the same equipment as the standard Huracan Evo. The car pictured here? $276,016.

I could compare the Huracan Evo RWD to other megafast sports cars like the Ferrari F8 Tributo, the McLaren 570S, the Porsche 911 Turbo S or even the Lambo's corporate cousin, the Audi R8. But choosing which supercar to buy is as much about brand loyalty as anything, and if you're the kind of person who can go out and blow $200,000 on what is essentially a toy, well, you can probably afford more than one. Within the Huracan range, at least, I'd for sure argue in favor of the rear-drive Evo. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for in raw, unabashed fun. And really, isn't that why you buy a supercar in the first place?