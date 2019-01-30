Race to your destination with the 2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag

  • 2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag
Jaguar on Wednesday unveiled the US-spec 2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition.   

Available in both coupe and convertible variants, this package gives Jaguar's sports car a little more style and a choice of two different engines.

Under the hood, buyers have a choice between the F-Type's base engine, which is a 296-horsepower 2.0-liter I4, or the 380-horsepower supercharged V6.     

Both have eight-speed automatic transmissions, but the I4 variant has rear-wheel drive, while the V6 gains all-wheel drive.

On the outside, the Checkered Flag edition sports black trim, a black roof, 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, red brake calipers and slightly wider side sills.     

In terms of paint colors, buyers have a choice of three -- red, white or gray.    

The interior rocks Windsor leather just about everywhere, including on its standard performance seats, which are embossed with -- you guessed it -- a checkered flag.     

There's dark aluminum on the center console, suede in the headliner, red or white contrasting stitching at the edges of the leather and a 12 o'clock stripe on the steering wheel.     

The Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag starts at $71,900 for the four-banger coupe, or $74,300 for the convertible.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Jaguar's latest limited-edition car.

