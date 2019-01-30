Jaguar spices up 2020 F-Type with Checkered Flag limited edition

To help celebrate Jaguar's decades-long dedication to sports cars, it's rolled out a fancy new trim of F-Type for the 2020 model year.

Jaguar on Wednesday unveiled the US-spec 2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition. Available in both coupe and convertible variants, this package gives Jaguar's sports car a little more style and a choice of two different engines.

On the outside, the Checkered Flag edition sports black trim, a black roof, 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, red brake calipers and slightly wider side sills. In terms of paint colors, buyers have a choice of three -- red, white or gray. There are also some special badges to let folks know that you shelled out additional dough for a limited-edition car.

There's more going on inside. The interior rocks Windsor leather just about everywhere, including on its standard performance seats, which are embossed with -- you guessed it -- a checkered flag. There's dark aluminum on the center console, suede in the headliner, red or white contrasting stitching at the edges of the leather and a 12 o'clock stripe on the steering wheel. Unique door sill plates cap off the interior appointments.

Under the hood, buyers have a choice between the F-Type's base engine, which is a 296-horsepower 2.0-liter I4, or the 380-horsepower supercharged V6. Both have eight-speed automatic transmissions. Sadly, you can't get this limited edition in conjunction with the F-Type's righteous 5.0-liter supercharged V8. The I4 variant has rear-wheel drive, while the V6 gains all-wheel drive.

The Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag starts at $71,900 for the four-banger coupe, or $74,300 for the convertible -- both commanding a premium of about $10,000 over the base model. On the V6 side, a coupe will set you back $94,500 and the convertible is a pricey proposition at $96,900.

