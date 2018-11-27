2020 Genesis G90 is a fresh take on a flagship

  • 2020 Genesis G90
The 2020 Genesis G90 has broken cover in Korea.     

Whereas the outgoing variant of the G90 was a holdover from the days when Genesis was still within Hyundai, this one is built from the ground up with Genesis in mind.   

The front end has a new set of headlights that look pretty darn close to the "Thor's Hammer" lights seen on Volvo's new cars.   

But the front end's design sets itself apart by way of a positively massive pentagonal grille.

Genesis didn't give out too many details on the new G90 yet, and we're not sure what will apply to the US-spec version when it debuts.     

The Korean-spec G90 will have three different engine options -- a 3.8-liter V6 and a 5.0-liter V8, in addition to a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6.     

In terms of driver-assist tech, the 2020 G90 will be able to hold itself in the center of a highway lane, and it'll warn the driver if they're about to open a door into oncoming traffic or a bicyclist.    

Automatic braking is along for the ride, too, and it can now detect both cars and cyclists.    

Sadly, the new G90 won't make an appearance at the LA show.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new G90.

