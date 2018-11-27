2020 Genesis G90 has some pretty familiar headlights

Enlarge Image Genesis

Even though this week is all about the Los Angeles Auto Show, Genesis used Seoul as the backdrop to pull back the veil on the latest iteration of its flagship sedan.

The 2020 Genesis G90 has broken cover in Korea. Whereas the outgoing variant of the G90 was still a holdover from the days when Genesis was within Hyundai, this one is built from the ground up with Genesis in mind, and it carries a number of stylistic changes to help it stand apart from the car that came before.

The G90 looks like a tribute to both the new Toyota Century and Volvo's lineup simultaneously. The front end has a new set of headlights that look pretty darn close to the "Thor's Hammer" lights seen on Volvo's new cars, but the front end's design sets itself apart by way of a positively massive pentagonal grille. Out back, the lights and rear end blend into a menagerie of flat surfaces. It definitely doesn't look like the last G90.

The interior is pretty much the same as before. Both the gauge cluster and the 12.3-inch infotainment system live under a single-piece dashboard top that flows from A-pillar to A-pillar. As with the last G90, there are still physical buttons for basic infotainment maneuvering and the climate control. The shifter is, thankfully, still an actual stalk and not a series of buttons. The rear seat looks as cushy as ever, with a center console that folds down and offers up all manner of controls.

Genesis didn't give out too many details on the new G90 yet, and we're not sure what will apply to the US-spec version when it debuts. The Korean-spec G90 will have three different engine options -- a 3.8-liter V6 and a 5.0-liter V8, in addition to a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6. In terms of driver-assist tech, the 2020 G90 will be able to hold itself in the center of a highway lane, and it'll warn the driver if they're about to open a door into oncoming traffic or a bicyclist. Automatic braking is along for the ride, too, and it can now detect both cars and cyclists.