The 2020 Ford Mustang GT350 and GT350R Heritage Editions are killer throwbacks

2020 Ford Mustang GT350 Heritage Edition

The GT350 Heritage Edition pack celebrates 55 years of one of the coolest Mustangs ever.

For those who tick the option box, you get Wimbeldon White paint and Guardsman Blue stripes along with special badging.

This appearance package will set you back $1,965, which isn't chump change, but it's not crazy either.

The Heritage Edition package is being offered by dealers now for 2020 GT350 and GT350R models.

Unfortunately, the Heritage Edition doesn't come with Ken Miles' driving skills, so you'll have to sort that out on your own.

