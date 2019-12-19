The 2020 Mustang GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition are changing things to Ford v. Our Wallets

Enlarge Image Ford

We love Ford's GT350 and GT350R because they represent a fairly bonkers sports car bargain, and they look cool to boot. That's why when Ford announced that it would be offering a Heritage Edition package for the 350 twins, we got all twitterpated.

Of course, special editions of otherwise great cars can be a somewhat dicey proposition (see: the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition and the McLaren 570S Canada Edition), so we had our fingers crossed that Ford would show a little restraint this time around, and guess what folks? It did.

The Heritage Edition package is basically just an appearance package that pairs Wimbledon White paint and Guardsman Blue stripes, just like Ol' Texas Chicken Farmer (and early noted chili enthusiast) Carroll Shelby did with his GT350 models from 1965. It's a killer combination and works just as well on the new 'Stang as it did back then.

Ford is offering the Heritage Edition package for just a shade under $2,000 on 2020 model year GT350 and GT350R Mustangs. In addition to the unique paint color and stripes, you also get Guardsman Blue badging on the back and a unique dash badge inside the car. The R model cars will also get all-black seating with red accent stitching, because freedom, I guess?

"Looking back on it, what Ford and Carroll Shelby created back in the mid-'60s was so important to Mustang," Jim Owens, Ford Mustang marketing manager, said in a statement Thursday. "With their authentic exterior livery, unique appointments and performance Ken [Miles] could have only dreamed of, the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition Package vehicles are a meaningful tribute to the legacy of the Shelby brand."

Ford dealers are already accepting orders for Heritage Edition cars, and the word 'round the campfire is that the Blue Oval is treating this as a limited edition, so if you want it, get it soon.