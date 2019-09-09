2020 Dodge Journey: Seating for 7 on the cheap

The Dodge Journey hasn't seen a major update since it launched in 2008.
Only two trim levels are available for 2020: the SE Value and Crossroad, pictured here.
You can't get a Journey with all-wheel drive anymore.
You can't get a Journey with a V6 engine anymore, either.
For 2020, all Journeys are powered by a weak, 2.4-liter I4, mated to an archaic, 4-speed automatic transmission.
Still, the Dodge Journey is the cheapest vehicle you can buy with three rows of seats.
Man, all-wheel drive sure would be nice in this snowy climate.
2020 Dodge Journey pricing starts around $25,000.
The 2020 Dodge Journey goes on sale in the fall.
