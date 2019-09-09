2020 Dodge Journey: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Enlarge Image Dodge

The 2020 Dodge Journey is the least-expensive three-row crossover available in the United States. Costing thousands less than its competition, the Journey offers serious value for budget-minded buyers. Unfortunately, that's about where the selling points end.

Dodge originally launched the Journey in 2008 for the 2009 model year, and more than a decade later, the crossover largely remains the same. A notable update in 2011 brought an improved interior layout and better material quality, but otherwise, the aging Journey is the same as it's ever been.

Powertrain and specs

At one time, the Journey was available with V6 power and optional all-wheel drive, but both of those are gone for 2020. Now, the only engine available is an anemic 2.4-liter I4, with 172 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. It's mated exclusively to a four-speed automatic transmission which, for a 2020 model year vehicle, is downright archaic.

Unfortunately, this low-powered engine doesn't result in any fuel economy benefits. The EPA rates the 2020 Journey at 19 miles per gallon city, 25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. For reference, a larger, three-row 2020 Honda Pilot offers a substantially more powerful V6 engine and returns 19 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Interior

The Journey's cabin is best described as being functional above all. The base SE Value trim comes with cloth seats, while the Crossroad has leather. Every Journey comes standard with three rows of seats, which fold flat to offer generous cargo accommodations. The second row has a 40/60 split, while the third row seats use a 50/50 split.

With all of its seats up, the Journey offers just 10.7 cubic feet of space behind the third row. Fold those flat, and the cargo hold expands to 37.0 cubic feet. Finally, with both rows stowed, there's a useful 67.6 cubic feet of space behind the two front chairs.

Technology

The Journey's base multimedia system uses a 4.3-inch touchscreen headunit, with only basic audio features. An optional upgrade doesn't increase the screen size any but adds notable features like SiriusXM satellite radio and a CD player, in addition to the standard USB and aux port.

Crossroad models come with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Bluetooth connectivity. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not part of the equation. Embedded navigation is only available on the Crossroad trim.

As for driver-assistance features, well, there aren't many to discuss. Every Journey comes standard with parking sensors and a back-up camera, but that's about it. Adaptive cruise control? Lane-keeping assist? Blind-spot monitoring? Rear cross-traffic alert? None of those are available on the 2020 Dodge Journey.

Pricing

Official pricing has yet to be announced as of this publish date, but we don't expect prices to change too much versus the 2019 Journey. That means the SE Value trim should come in around $25,000, with the Crossroad commanding around $32,000.

The SE Value can be had with a Blacktop package, which adds a gloss black grille and unique, 17-inch wheels. The Popular Equipment Group adds a six-way power driver's seat, Bluetooth, three-zone climate control and more.

The Crossroad's Popular Equipment Group nets you remote start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and embedded navigation in the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. An additional rear entertainment system can be optioned on the Crossroad, which includes an overhead, 9-inch video screen and wireless headphones.

Availability

The 2020 Journey will arrive in Dodge dealers this fall.