2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack Widebody: Angrier sedans

After successfully offering the Widebody Package on the Challenger, Dodge is rolling it out for the 2020 Charger sedan.
All 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats will come standard with the Widebody sheetmetal.
For the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the Widebody Package will be an option.
Compared to the standard Charger, the Widebody features specific fascias, fender flares and side sills.
In total, the Widebody sheetmetal adds 3.5 inches of width to the Charger sedan.
The wider body enables wider tires to be fitted to help improved handling.
With the new wheel and tire package, the suspension is massaged with new damper tuning, springs and thicker antiroll bars.
Like all Hellcat models, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine making 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.
The Charger Scat Pack Widebody has a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood making 485 horsepower.
Both the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody will be available for order this fall. Delivery begins early next year.
