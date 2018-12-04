2020 Chevy Silverado HD looks like an air conditioner, sort of

  • 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
More specs are still on the way, but for now, Chevrolet says the new Silverado HD will come with two different engine and transmission combinations.     

There's a new gas engine of unannounced cylinder count and a six-speed automatic transmission -- for context's sake, the current Silverado HD's gas engine is a 6.0-liter V8.     

And then there's the tried-and-true Duramax diesel V8, which will send 910 pound-feet (!!!) of torque through a new Allison 10-speed automatic.     

The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019.

It will make its official debut in February, which means this egg will probably hatch at the Chicago Auto Show.

