2020 Chevy Silverado HD looks like an air conditioner, sort of

More specs are still on the way, but for now, Chevrolet says the new Silverado HD will come with two different engine and transmission combinations.
There's a new gas engine of unannounced cylinder count and a six-speed automatic transmission -- for context's sake, the current Silverado HD's gas engine is a 6.0-liter V8.
And then there's the tried-and-true Duramax diesel V8, which will send 910 pound-feet (!!!) of torque through a new Allison 10-speed automatic.
The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019.
It will make its official debut in February, which means this egg will probably hatch at the Chicago Auto Show.