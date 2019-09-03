2020 BMW M4 M Heritage edition proudly presents its colors

BMW and its M division have a treat for the M faithful in the form of a limited run of M4 coupes.
The 2020 BMW M4 M Heritage edition specifically honors the internal performance division found inside the German automaker.
Fans will note the three colors offered match the three hues found in the M badge
The M4 M Heritage edition comes in Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue and Imola Red II.
Depending on which color a buyer chooses, there's a matching cabin inside.
Laguna Seca Blue cars boast a Silverstone and Black leather interior with turquoise stitching.
Velvet Blue cars come with an identical mix with blue stitching.
Imola Red models feature red and black leather with red stitching.
No matter which color, each comes with a decorative M stripe atop the carbon-fiber reinforced plastic roof.
A set of 20-inch wheels finished in Orbit Gray also adorn the special M4.
