2020 BMW M4 M Heritage edition wears its colors proudly

BMW and its M division have a treat for the M faithful in the form of a limited run of M4 coupes. The car is known simply as the 2020 BMW M4 M Heritage edition and it specifically honors the internal performance division found inside the German automaker.

The company revealed the limited-edition M4 on Monday and noted the car's outpouring of honor to the M badge. Fans will note the three colors offered directly match the three hues found in the M badge: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue and Imola Red II. No matter which color, each comes with a decorative M stripe atop the carbon-fiber reinforced plastic roof and a set of 20-inch wheels finished in Orbit Gray.

Depending on which color a buyer chooses, there's a matching cabin inside. Laguna Seca Blue cars boast a Silverstone and Black leather interior with turquoise stitching, Velvet Blue cars come with an identical mix with blue stitching and Imola Red models feature red and black leather with red stitching. The M Heritage edition logo features in headrest of each car in the coordinating stitching color as well. Since this will be a limited run of cars, BMW places "1/750" badges on the carbon interior trim and door sills to mark the car's significance.

Not only will M fans have the chance to purchase a special M4, these special-edition cars are based on the M4 Competition Package. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 engine makes 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque in this guise. A manual transmission dual-clutch unit is available. Opt for the dual-clutch transmission and 0-60 mph happens in 3.8 seconds. To top it off, an adaptive suspension with retuned springs, shocks and anti-roll bars is on board to sharpen driving dynamics.

BMW said the 750 M4 M Heritage models will be for sale globally with production slated to start in late 2019. Prices will follow later this year, but with 750 earmarked for the entire world, have some pep in your step when it comes to expressing interest.