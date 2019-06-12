The 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring is a wagon we want

By make and model
BMW just revealed the wagon variant of the G20-generation 3 Series.
Unfortunately, we probably aren't getting it in the US.
The longroof body style makes the 3 Series a lot more functional.
You get 53 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded flat.
A range of seven engines is available.
Infotainment tech is handled by BMW's iDrive 7 software.
iDrive 7 includes BMW's artificial intelligence virtual assistant.
Owners can program the liftgate's ride height in the iDrive system.
The 3 Series wagon goes on sale in September.
