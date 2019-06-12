The 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring is a wagon we want

  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  • 2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon

BMW just revealed the wagon variant of the G20-generation 3 Series.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 74

Unfortunately, we probably aren't getting it in the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 74

The longroof body style makes the 3 Series a lot more functional.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 74

You get 53 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded flat.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 74

A range of seven engines is available.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 74

Infotainment tech is handled by BMW's iDrive 7 software.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 74

iDrive 7 includes BMW's artificial intelligence virtual assistant.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 74

Owners can program the liftgate's ride height in the iDrive system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 74

The 3 Series wagon goes on sale in September.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 74

Keep scrolling for more photos of BMW's new wagon.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
23
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
24
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
25
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
31
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
32
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
33
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
34
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
35
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
36
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
37
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
38
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
39
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
40
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
41
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
42
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
43
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
44
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
45
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
46
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
47
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
48
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
49
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
50
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
51
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
52
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
53
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
54
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
55
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
56
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
57
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
58
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
59
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
60
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
61
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
62
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
63
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
64
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
65
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
66
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
67
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
68
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
69
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
70
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
71
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
72
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
73
of 74

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
74
of 74
Now Reading

The 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring is a wagon we want

Up Next

BMW's R18 concept motorcycle debuts at the Villa d'Este concours

Latest Stories

New tech braces you for the dirty little secret of car accidents

New tech braces you for the dirty little secret of car accidents

2:59
Future Toyotas will automatically turn off, shift into Park to help absentminded drivers

Future Toyotas will automatically turn off, shift into Park to help absentminded drivers

by
Watch VW's electric ID R crush the Nürburgring EV lap record

Watch VW's electric ID R crush the Nürburgring EV lap record

by
Hyundai and Kia join in Aurora's $600 million Series B funding round

Hyundai and Kia join in Aurora's $600 million Series B funding round

by
Argo AI launches its third-gen self-driving development car in Detroit

Argo AI launches its third-gen self-driving development car in Detroit

by