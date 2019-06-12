2020 BMW 3 Series Wagon is here, but not for US

Enlarge Image BMW

BMW revealed its new 3 Series Wagon on Wednesday, but don't get your checkbook out just yet. Last we heard, BMW isn't planning to offer the longroof 3 Series in the United States anymore. And that's a shame, since this one looks to be a seriously nice package.

Up front, the 3 Series Wagon -- or Touring, as it's known in BMW parlance -- shares its fascia with the G20-generation 3 Series Sedan. Around back, the wagon's taillights use a similar design to the sedan's, and the angular rear glass kinks nicely into the overall shape of the hatch.

Speaking of the hatch, all 3 Series Wagons come with an electronically operated tailgate, and you can set how far it opens in the car's iDrive infotainment system. BMW says the luggage compartment is wider than before, with both a taller and wider loading aperture, making it easier to load cargo. The back seats have a standard 40:20:40 split, and can be folded flat. Maximum cargo capacity is 53 cubic feet, which is about the same as a compact SUV.

Enlarge Image BMW

A total of seven engines will be offered in Europe. The gas-fed 330i and M340i xDrive variants that we get on the US-spec sedan carry over, and a third, less powerful 320i is also available. On the diesel front, buyers can select engines ranging from 150 to 265 horsepower in output -- or more importantly, 320 to 580 pound-feet of torque. For folks who might tow, the base 320i Touring can pull 3,500 pounds, while all other versions can handle 4,000.

For front passengers, the 3 Series Touring is identical to the 3 Series Sedan -- the design, switchgear and multimedia systems all carry over unchanged. The most robust iDrive 7 setup features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.2-inch central screen, with BMW's voice-controlled AI assistant on board.

BMW says customers will be able to preorder the new 3 Series Touring this month, ahead of its official on-sale date in September. Again, it's unclear if this shaggin' wagon will ever be offered in the US, but for now, we'll keep our fingers crossed.