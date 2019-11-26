2020 Audi RS6 Avant: The überwagen comes to America

This isn't just the Audi RS6 Avant, this is the Audi RS6 Avant in America.
Yes, after more than a decade of lusting from afar, the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant will be sold in the US.
Power comes from a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8, making 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
The front bumper and LED headlights are shared with the Audi RS7 Sportback.
A sport differential and four-wheel steering make the RS6 extremely tossable on winding roads.
The wagon has 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind its back seats.
The huge tailpipes sing a rumbly song, and US-spec cars will actually be louder, according to Audi.
Audi has yet to confirm the RS6 Avant's price, but we expect it to be somewhere around $110,000 to $120,000.
The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant will go on sale in the US next summer.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant.