2020 Audi RS6 Avant: The überwagen comes to America

This isn't just the Audi RS6 Avant, this is the Audi RS6 Avant in America.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 72

Yes, after more than a decade of lusting from afar, the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant will be sold in the US.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 72

Power comes from a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8, making 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 72

The front bumper and LED headlights are shared with the Audi RS7 Sportback.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 72

A sport differential and four-wheel steering make the RS6 extremely tossable on winding roads.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 72

The wagon has 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind its back seats.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 72

The huge tailpipes sing a rumbly song, and US-spec cars will actually be louder, according to Audi.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 72

Audi has yet to confirm the RS6 Avant's price, but we expect it to be somewhere around $110,000 to $120,000.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 72

The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant will go on sale in the US next summer.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 72

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
11
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
12
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
13
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
14
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
15
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
16
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
17
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
18
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
19
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
20
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
21
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
22
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
23
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
24
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
25
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
26
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
27
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
28
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
29
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
30
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
31
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
32
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
33
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
34
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
35
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
36
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
37
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
38
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
39
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
40
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
41
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
42
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
43
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
44
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
45
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
46
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
47
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
48
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
49
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
50
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
51
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
52
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
53
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
54
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
55
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
56
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
57
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
58
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
59
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
60
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
61
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
62
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
63
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
64
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
65
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
66
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
67
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
68
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
69
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
70
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
71
of 72
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
72
of 72
2020 Audi RS6 Avant: The überwagen comes to America

2019 Audi E-Tron is your four-wheel relaxation chamber

