2020 Audi A5, S5 range gets sharper looks

The 2020 A5 and S5 family keeps things corporate with its latest refresh and largely mimics the changes we saw in the refreshed Audi A4 line.
There's a turbodiesel engine under the hood for Europe in the S5 now.
Effectively, it marks the end of the gasoline-powered S5 in the old world.
The 3.0-liter V6 diesel will make 342 horsepower and a whopping 516 pound-feet of torque, but don't expect it here in the US.
Highlighting the changes for the A5 and S5 families is Audi's latest iteration of its family grille, which is flatter and wider.
Sit inside to see the latest iteration of Audi's MMI touchscreen, which handles infotainment duties.
It measures 10.1 inches with a focus on the driver, thanks to a slight tilt in their favor.
Should you want additional features, you can purchase upgrades on the fly for an additional cost through the Audi phone app.
A belt-alternator stater system recovers what would be lost energy and dumps it into a compact lithium-ion battery to make up a mild-hybrid system, too.
