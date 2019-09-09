2020 Audi A5, S5 range gets sharper looks

  • 2020 Audi S5
2020 Audi S5

The 2020 A5 and S5 family keeps things corporate with its latest refresh and largely mimics the changes we saw in the refreshed Audi A4 line.

2020 Audi S5

There's a turbodiesel engine under the hood for Europe in the S5 now.

2020 Audi S5

Effectively, it marks the end of the gasoline-powered S5 in the old world.

2020 Audi S5

The 3.0-liter V6 diesel will make 342 horsepower and a whopping 516 pound-feet of torque, but don't expect it here in the US.

2020 Audi S5

Highlighting the changes for the A5 and S5 families is Audi's latest iteration of its family grille, which is flatter and wider.

2020 Audi S5

Sit inside to see the latest iteration of Audi's MMI touchscreen, which handles infotainment duties.

2020 Audi S5

It measures 10.1 inches with a focus on the driver, thanks to a slight tilt in their favor.

2020 Audi S5

Should you want additional features, you can purchase upgrades on the fly for an additional cost through the Audi phone app.

2020 Audi S5

A belt-alternator stater system recovers what would be lost energy and dumps it into a compact lithium-ion battery to make up a mild-hybrid system, too.

2020 Audi S5

Keep clicking to see more of the 2020 Audi A5 and S5 range.

2020 Audi S5

2020 Audi S5

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2020 Audi A5 Coupe

