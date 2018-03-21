2019 Volkswagen Arteon gets the R-Line treatment

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Volkswagen Arteon will finally hit US showrooms in the fall.
All versions of the Arteon will use a 2.0-liter turbo engine in the US.
4Motion all-wheel drive is available on every Arteon trim level.
The R-Line package will be available on the Arteon right at launch.
The Arteon R-Line will officially greet America at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
Volkswagen already sells the Arteon in Europe.