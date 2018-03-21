  • 2019 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line
The Volkswagen Arteon will finally hit US showrooms in the fall.

All versions of the Arteon will use a 2.0-liter turbo engine in the US.

4Motion all-wheel drive is available on every Arteon trim level.

The R-Line package will be available on the Arteon right at launch.

The Arteon R-Line will officially greet America at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Volkswagen already sells the Arteon in Europe.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon gets the R-Line treatment

