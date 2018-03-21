Sedans

Volkswagen bringing Arteon R-Line to New York

The sporty-looking Arteon will go on sale in the US this fall.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon R-LineEnlarge Image

Volkswagen already sells the Arteon in Europe. We'll get it in the US later this year.

No, the Volkswagen Arteon isn't available in the US just yet. But when it finally hits dealers, it'll be offered with a sporty-looking R-Line package, something we'll see in person at the New York Auto Show next week.

The R-Line package consists of a unique front bumper, rear inlets, a gloss-black rear spoiler and a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, R-Line models get contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob, paddle shifters, metallic trim pieces and stainless-steel covers on the pedals and door sills. Of course, R-Line logos will be everywhere, too.

All US-spec Arteon models will have Volkswagen's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available for a small fee.

The R-Line pack will be available right from launch, following its debut in New York next week. Look for the Arteon to arrive in US showrooms this fall.

