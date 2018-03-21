No, the Volkswagen Arteon isn't available in the US just yet. But when it finally hits dealers, it'll be offered with a sporty-looking R-Line package, something we'll see in person at the New York Auto Show next week.
The R-Line package consists of a unique front bumper, rear inlets, a gloss-black rear spoiler and a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, R-Line models get contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob, paddle shifters, metallic trim pieces and stainless-steel covers on the pedals and door sills. Of course, R-Line logos will be everywhere, too.
All US-spec Arteon models will have Volkswagen's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available for a small fee.
The R-Line pack will be available right from launch, following its debut in New York next week. Look for the Arteon to arrive in US showrooms this fall.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.