No, the Volkswagen Arteon isn't available in the US just yet. But when it finally hits dealers, it'll be offered with a sporty-looking R-Line package, something we'll see in person at the New York Auto Show next week.

The R-Line package consists of a unique front bumper, rear inlets, a gloss-black rear spoiler and a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, R-Line models get contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob, paddle shifters, metallic trim pieces and stainless-steel covers on the pedals and door sills. Of course, R-Line logos will be everywhere, too.

All US-spec Arteon models will have Volkswagen's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available for a small fee.

The R-Line pack will be available right from launch, following its debut in New York next week. Look for the Arteon to arrive in US showrooms this fall.