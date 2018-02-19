2019 Volvo XC40 gets the top-level Inscription treatment

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The XC40's Inscription trim will sit above the Momentum and R-Design models.
Big, fancy wheels are part of the Inscription treatment.
Cute, ain't it? The XC40 previews Volvo's new design language for its compact cars.
The XC40 rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture that will soon underpin a range of small cars.
The XC40 goes on sale in the US this spring.
The XC40 is the first car to use the new Care by Volvo vehicle subscription service.
Panoramic sunroof? Hot damn.
The XC40 rivals the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. We like the Volvo best.
