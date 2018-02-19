2019 Volvo XC40 gets the top-level Inscription treatment

2019 Volvo XC40

  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC40 Inscription
The XC40's Inscription trim will sit above the Momentum and R-Design models.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Big, fancy wheels are part of the Inscription treatment.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Cute, ain't it? The XC40 previews Volvo's new design language for its compact cars.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
The XC40 rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture that will soon underpin a range of small cars.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
The XC40 goes on sale in the US this spring.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
The XC40 is the first car to use the new Care by Volvo vehicle subscription service.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Panoramic sunroof? Hot damn.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
The XC40 rivals the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. We like the Volvo best.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Keep on scrolling for even more XC40 Inscription hotness.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
Photo by Volvo
