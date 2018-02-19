Volvo XC40 adds 3-cylinder engine, fancy Inscription trim

For Volvo, the new XC40 crossover is a really big deal. It's the first car to ride on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, it competes in the red-hot small/premium crossover class and it's the first vehicle to be sold via the Care by Volvo vehicle subscription service. And that's not all.

On Monday, Volvo introduces its very first three-cylinder engine, and the first vehicle to use this potent little powerplant is the XC40. Furthermore, this 1.5-liter inline-three engine has been specifically designed to integrate with Volvo's Twin Engine technology, meaning a plug-in hybrid XC40 is on the way. A fully electric XC40 is in the cards, too.

Now, don't get your hopes up just yet. It's unclear whether or not the 1.5-liter engine will be offered in US-spec XC40 models. We've asked Volvo to clarify and will update should we hear back. But given the fact that Volvo's US media site doesn't list the three-cylinder info, it's probably a safe bet that this engine will only be offered in Europe and other markets -- at least initially.

What we do get, however, is a fancy new Inscription trim, slotting above the XC40's Momentum and R-Design models. You'll be able to spot an Inscription model thanks to its unique wheels, tasteful chrome mesh in the grille and model-specific body colors. Inside, the XC40 Inscription gets driftwood inlays and a crystal gear lever.

Pricing and availability of the XC40 Inscription will be announced at a later date.

For now, the XC40 will hit US showrooms in a couple of months, starting at $33,200 for the T4 Momentum and going up to $37,700 for the T5 R-Design. You can also ditch the traditional car-buying model and sign up for a 12- or 24-month subscription via Care by Volvo, which lumps the cost of the vehicle, scheduled maintenance and even insurance into a neat $600 (or $700 if you want the T5 R-Design) monthly payment.