2019 Volvo S60 isn't just a smaller S90

At first glance, the S60 doesn't look all that different from the big-boy S90 sedan.
The "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights extend the running light closer to the grille.
The front and rear bumpers are a bit more aggressive in their layout, and the door panels are more expressive, as well.
Since the S60 rides on the same Scalable Product Architecture platform as every other new Volvo, expect a lot of the same powertrain components to make an appearance.
As with the V60, the S60 will be available with the 250-horsepower T5 engine with front-wheel drive, and the 316-horsepower T6 engine with all-wheel drive.
Volvo says the S60 will come with two plug-in hybrid variants, too -- the 340-horsepower T6 Twin Engine and the 400-horsepower T8 Twin Engine.
It's unclear if both will be sold in the US, or if it'll just be the T8.
If that's not enough for you, there will be a Polestar Engineered upgrade that adds 15 horsepower and beefs up the suspension and brakes.
The 2019 Volvo V60 enters production this fall at Volvo's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Volvo's first sedan to be built in the US.