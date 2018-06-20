2019 Volvo S60 isn't just a smaller S90

  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60

At first glance, the S60 doesn't look all that different from the big-boy S90 sedan.     

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
1
of 62

The "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights extend the running light closer to the grille.     

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
2
of 62

The front and rear bumpers are a bit more aggressive in their layout, and the door panels are more expressive, as well.    

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
3
of 62

Since the S60 rides on the same Scalable Product Architecture platform as every other new Volvo, expect a lot of the same powertrain components to make an appearance.     

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
4
of 62

As with the V60, the S60 will be available with the 250-horsepower T5 engine with front-wheel drive, and the 316-horsepower T6 engine with all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
5
of 62

Volvo says the S60 will come with two plug-in hybrid variants, too -- the 340-horsepower T6 Twin Engine and the 400-horsepower T8 Twin Engine.   

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
6
of 62

It's unclear if both will be sold in the US, or if it'll just be the T8.    

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
7
of 62

If that's not enough for you, there will be a Polestar Engineered upgrade that adds 15 horsepower and beefs up the suspension and brakes.    

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
8
of 62

The 2019 Volvo V60 enters production this fall at Volvo's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina.    

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
9
of 62

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Volvo's first sedan to be built in the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
10
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
11
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
12
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
13
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
14
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
15
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
16
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
17
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
18
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
19
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
20
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
21
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
22
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
23
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
24
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
25
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
26
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
27
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
28
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
29
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
30
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
31
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
32
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
33
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
34
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
35
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
36
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
37
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
38
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
39
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
40
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
41
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
42
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
43
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
44
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
45
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
46
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
47
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
48
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
49
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
50
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
51
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
52
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
53
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
54
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
55
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
56
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
57
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
58
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
59
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
60
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
61
of 62

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
62
of 62
Now Reading

2019 Volvo S60 isn't just a smaller S90

Up Next

Polestar Engineered parts for Volvo 60-series T8 models

Latest Stories

nuTonomy gets permission to test self-driving cars throughout Boston

nuTonomy gets permission to test self-driving cars throughout Boston

by
Volvo promises self-driving 2021 XC90 you can nap in

Volvo promises self-driving 2021 XC90 you can nap in

by
Tech consortium releases standard for using phones as car keys

Tech consortium releases standard for using phones as car keys

by
Uber tipping hits the year mark, drivers made $600M

Uber tipping hits the year mark, drivers made $600M

by
Audi and Airbus' flying car gets thumbs-up for test

Audi and Airbus' flying car gets thumbs-up for test

by
2019 Kia Optima: Same engine, more tech
3:47

2019 Kia Optima: Same engine, more tech

by