The 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a big improvement over its predecessor

This is the fifth generation of the Toyota RAV4, which goes on sale in December 2019.
The new RAV4 uses a version of the TNGA-K modular platform also employed by the Camry and Avalon sedans.
In styling, the new RAV4 is intended to be less crossover-like and more SUV-like, with raised ground clearance and a more rugged look.
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter inline-four engine rated for 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.
Fuel economy makes a big leap forward, to as much as 27 miles per gallon city and 34 mpg highway.
Standard safety technology includes precollision braking, lane departure prevention and adaptive cruise control.
The 2019 RAV4 offers 19-inch wheels for the first time for this model. They're featured on the Limited and Adventure trim levels.
The new RAV4 Adventure has a fascia designed to provide a better approach angle, as well as a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.
The Adventure can be dressed up in this cool two-tone paint scheme and comes standard with orange interior accents.
