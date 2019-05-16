The 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e is equipped for inclement weather

Otherwise, this car drives just like a standard Toyota Prius; though the AWD-e is 145 to 170 pounds heavier than an equivalent front-drive model, you won't feel much of a difference from the driver's seat.
For infotainment, most models use a 6.1-inch touchscreen with AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, a CD player and aux and USB inputs. The system works well enough, with easy-to-use menus and physical shortcut buttons, though its graphics aren't especially fancy. There are also displays to show the car's fuel efficiency.
The 2019 Prius is equipped as standard with pre-collision warning and braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams. All but the base Prius L has parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring, too.
Among the interior changes for the 2019 model year are extra piano-black plastic trim, which looks good but is prone to attracting fingerprints, and two extra 2.1-amp USB ports for rear-seat passengers to juice up their gadgets.