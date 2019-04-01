2019 Toyota Highlander: Still competent and comfortable

  • 2019-toyota-highlander-limited-1
For 2019, the Toyota Highlander is mostly a carryover model. Besides this Limited model receiving chrome LED foglights, the exterior is unchanged.

The current generation Highlander debuted for the 2014 model year.

While the Highlander is available with four-cylinder and hybrid drivetrains, this Limited is powered by a 3.5-liter V6.

The V6 engine produces 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. Toyota says that it enables the Highlander to two-up to 5,000 pounds.

With all-wheel drive, the Highlander returns an EPA estimated 20 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

The Highlander's suspension is tuned with comfort in mind offering excellent damping over ruts and potholes.

Softer suspension tuning does yield some body roll under braking and through corners, but the Highlander isn't overly sloppy.

Lightly-weighted steering with a bit of play on center fits with the Highlander's comfort-focused character.

Besides slightly muted throttle response at tip in, the V6 provides excellent muscle throughout the rev band.

The 2019 Toyota Highlander with all-wheel drive begins at $45,185, which includes $1,095 for destination.

Click or scroll through to see more of the 2019 Toyota Highlander.

