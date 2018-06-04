2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series Gray models dress up in new color

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI will be offered with a new Series Gray package that's limited to just 1,000 cars total.
On the WRX, note the cool gray khaki paint and black 18-inch wheels.
The WRX STI, meanwhile, has 19-inch wheels and silver-painted brake calipers.
The Series Gray package also paints the STI's badges in gloss black.
The WRX STI Series Gray will cost $40,580 after destination.
For the 2019 model year, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support is now standard across the WRX line.
The STI's steering wheel is wrapped in Ultrasuede with red stitching.
The WRX Series Gray is based on that car's Performance package, meaning Recaro seats come standard.
The STI's big brake calipers get silver paint with black STI logos.