2019 Subaru WRX, WRX STI Series Gray special edition revealed

Subaru

Subaru told us last month that it would roll out special-edition WRX and WRX STI models for the 2019 model years, and here they are. Called Series Gray, the cars were revealed over the weekend at the 2018 Subaru Tecnica International Boxerfest event near Washington, D.C., and will hit dealers this fall.

The biggest giveaway that something's special about the Subarus is the cool gray khaki paint job, which we'd call a little more Series Blue than Series Gray. To contrast that color, the sedans get gloss-black badging and black wheels, with the STIs boasting silver brake calipers with a black STI logo.

For the Subaru WRX, the Series Gray treatment builds on the car's existing Performance package (upgraded brake pads, no sunroof and Recaro seats), adding LED headlights, LED foglights and push-button start. It's priced from $33,480 with destination and will be limited to just 750 cars. The STI Series Gray likewise has Recaros and push-button start, and is priced from $40,580. Only 250 will be built.

The Series Gray additions round out the tweaks to the 2019 WRX and WRX STI. Other key changes include the addition of Apple CarPlay as standard on the WRX, and engine tweaks that give the STI an extra 5 horsepower for a total of 310. Both cars go on sale this summer, with the Series Gray models arriving in the fall.