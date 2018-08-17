2019 Shelby American Shelby GT: Nostalgia with a warranty

  • sai20966
2019 Shelby American GT

The Shelby GT's front end borrows cues from the current Ford Shelby GT350 and from Shelby models of the past.

The Shelby GT-H is available in black or white with gold stripes and optional gold whees.

Convertible or fastback, manual or automatic, there are plenty of ways to spec a Shelby GT.

The Shelby GT starts at just over $61,000 and goes up from there.

The GT-H is based on the Shelby GT-H rental cars from 2005 and 2006 that Shelby American built for Hertz.

The visible roll hoop on the convertible version is equal parts Saved by the Bell and Menace II Society. We approve.

The Shelby GT gets its extra 20 horsepower over the standard Mustang GT from its custom-designed Borla performance exhaust.

The 2019 Shelby American GT is one of the cheapest ways to get yourself into something wearing a Shelby badge without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

The interior of the Shelby GT is mostly standard Mustang but features Shelby embroidered seats and a numbered dash plaque.

What would any Shelby product be without having the man's signature emblazoned somewhere on the interior?

