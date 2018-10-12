2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the wilds of Wyoming

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan!
It's the first SUV from the brand, and given the state of the market, it's a bit overdue.
The rear hatch is the most significant change from previous Rolls-Royce vehicles, and perhaps the most controversial styling aspect.
However, it opens the door to things like this -- an incredibly posh tailgating setup!
Bench seats are optional at the rear, or you can configure the car with a more traditional split rear setup -- with Champagne chiller in the armrest, of course.
Most Rolls owners will choose to drive the car themselves, in an incredibly comfortable seat.
Look familiar? Yes, BMW's iDrive is here in camouflaged form.
360 cameras are embedded on every side of the car, giving you an overhead view. Parking is easy!
And on the road, Cullinan is just as smooth and poised as you'd expect.
This, then, is the Rolls-Royce of SUVs.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Wyoming USA Photo: James Lipman / jameslipman.com