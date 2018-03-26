Run for the roses in the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is a limited-run model that brings some unique aesthetics to the table.
The fender has "Run for the Roses" graphics, and there's a new shade of white paint on offer.
That's about it, really.
If you don't want it in white, it's also available in red, black, blue, grey and another grey.
It's only available as a crew cab with a 5-foot, 7-inch bed, but buyers can choose between 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.
It gets Ram's impressive 12-inch vertical touchscreen, air suspension, power-operated running boards, blind spot monitoring and a trailer hitch. All the same stuff you'd get on the Limited trim.
It comes in at $53,190 before a $1,645 destination charge.
According to Ram's consumer site, this is actually less expensive than a standard Ram 1500 Limited.