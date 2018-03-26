2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is ready to haul horses

Enlarge Image Ram

Ram has been the official truck of the Kentucky Derby for nine years running, so it makes sense that the automaker would have a special edition commemorating that partnership.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is a limited-run model that brings some unique aesthetics to the table. The fender has "Run for the Roses" graphics, and there's a new shade of white paint on offer. That's about it, really. If you don't want it in white, it's also available in red, black, blue, grey and another shade of grey. It's only available as a crew cab with a 5-foot, 7-inch bed, but you can choose between 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.

That might not seem like much, but the Kentucky Derby Edition is based on the Ram 1500's top Limited trim, so it packs a boatload of equipment. It gets Ram's impressive 12-inch vertical touchscreen, air suspension, power-operated running boards, blind-spot monitoring and a trailer hitch. The interior has full leather seats with both heating and ventilation, as well as genuine wood and metal trim.

If you want to pick one up, you can head on down to a dealership because they're already on sale. However, only 2,000 will be made available, so you might want to act fast. It comes in at $53,190 before a $1,645 destination charge, which, according to Ram's consumer site, is actually less expensive than a standard Ram 1500 Limited. Hmm.