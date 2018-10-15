2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS: The Goldilocks of performance wagons

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Porsche's fast four-door gets a GTS trim level for those people who want more performance, but don't want to shell out for the Panamera Turbo.
The GTSes get a modest bump of 13 horsepower but a prodigious whack of over 70 pound-feet of extra torque.
The GTS trim gets Porsche's PASM, sports exhaust, larger brakes and more as standard.
The GTS Sport Turismo has a top speed of 179 miles per hour.
The Panamera GTS will reach a top speed of 181 miles per hour.
Both GTS variants will hit 60 in just 3.9 seconds thanks to an eight-speed PDK transmission and all-wheel drive.
The Panamera GTS and GTS Sport Turismo are the first Panameras to receive Porsche's heads-up display.
The interior of the GTS model gets sporty seats, and a host of unique visual touches.
The GTS twins are both powered by Porsche's lovely 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
The GTS model gets larger front brakes as standard, because sports car.