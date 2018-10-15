2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS: The Goldilocks of performance wagons

  • p18-0710-a4-rgb
2019 Porsche Panamera and Sport Turismo GTS

Porsche's fast four-door gets a GTS trim level for those people who want more performance, but don't want to shell out for the Panamera Turbo.

The GTSes get a modest bump of 13 horsepower but a prodigious whack of over 70 pound-feet of extra torque.

The GTS trim gets Porsche's PASM, sports exhaust, larger brakes and more as standard.

The GTS Sport Turismo has a top speed of 179 miles per hour.

The Panamera GTS will reach a top speed of 181 miles per hour.

Both GTS variants will hit 60 in just 3.9 seconds thanks to an eight-speed PDK transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Panamera GTS and GTS Sport Turismo are the first Panameras to receive Porsche's heads-up display.

The interior of the GTS model gets sporty seats, and a host of unique visual touches.

The GTS twins are both powered by Porsche's lovely 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

The GTS model gets larger front brakes as standard, because sports car.

