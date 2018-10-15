Porsche's Panamera and Sport Turismo get GTS'ed and we want them badly

Enlarge Image Porsche

Pretty much any time Porsche gives us all a GTS variant of one of its models, it's cause for celebration because they always sit in the sweet spot between cost and performance. We're excited to say it's time to whip out your party hats because the folks from Stuttgart pulled the wraps off of the Panamera GTS and GTS Sport Turismo on Monday.

Both the Panamera GTS and its more wagonlike Sport Turismo receive their motivation from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. Those figure slot it in nicely below the bonkers-fast Panamera Turbo but comfortably above the more basic Panamera trims.

The Panamera is a big car, but thanks to the hard work going on under the hood, an eight-speed PDK gearbox and all-wheel drive the GTS and Sport Turismo will both hit 60 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 181 mph for the Panamera GTS and 179 mph for the longer-roofed Sport Turismo variant.

As is typical with a GTS-trim car, the standard equipment list is a greatest hits album of the standard Panamera's options list. Features like the Sport Chrono Package, sports exhaust with black tips, Porsche Advanced Suspension Management (PASM) and bigger brakes are all included. One thing that's entirely new for the Panamera is the inclusion of a driver-configurable color heads-up display.

Porsche's order books are open now for both the GTS and GTS Sport Turismo, with prices starting at $129,350 for the former and $135,550 for the latter. The cars are expected to begin hitting US dealer showrooms in the second half of 2019.