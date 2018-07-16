Get high with the new Porsche Macan as it tests in Lesotho

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Porsche showed off the 2019 Macan today in a series of teaser images, as well as a video.
Both show the small SUV undergoing high-altitude testing in Lesotho, a landlocked country encircled by South Africa.
The sport-utes were taken to heights of 3,400 meters, or about 11,000 feet.
The camouflage is light, which suggests that this is a hefty refresh for the Macan and not a new generation.
Debuting in the US in the 2015 model year, it still seems a bit too soon for the Macan to get a whole new body.
Any changes will likely be modeled after the changes we saw on its bigger brother, the Cayenne, for the 2019 model year.
A facelift is all but guaranteed, and it will likely adopt the latest generation of Porsche's PCM infotainment system, as well.
We shouldn't have to wait much longer for the 2019 Macan's official debut.
A press release points to a market launch in China at the end of July.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the forthcoming updated Macan!