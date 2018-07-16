2019 Porsche Macan SUV teased in high-altitude testing

Porsche has a slew of updates in the works for its smallest SUV, the Macan. But before it pulls back the cover, it wants to tease us a bit.

Porsche showed off the 2019 Macan today in a series of teaser images, as well as a video. Both show the small SUV undergoing high-altitude testing in Lesotho, a landlocked country encircled by South Africa. The sport-utes were taken to heights of 3,400 meters, or about 11,000 feet.

The camouflage is light, which suggests that this is a hefty refresh for the Macan and not a new generation. To that end, Porsche's teaser says the car has been heavily revised, but it stops short of calling it a new generation. Any changes will likely be modeled after the changes we saw on its bigger brother, the Cayenne, for the 2019 model year. A quick glance at the Macan's body doesn't reveal much, thanks largely to Porsche's camouflage trickery, which involves pasting the last car's headlights and taillights over the new ones.

News is light when it comes to what the new Macan will update, but Motor1 points to reports that say the 2019 Macan will get a power boost across the board, from nearly 300 hp on the base model to about 434 horsepower on the hot-to-trot Turbo model. A facelift is all but guaranteed, and it will likely adopt the latest generation of Porsche's PCM infotainment system, as well.

We shouldn't have to wait much longer for the 2019 Macan's official debut, as a press release points to a market launch in China at the end of July.