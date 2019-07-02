2019 Porsche Cayenne S keeps it subtle enough

By make and model
The Cayenne follows a pretty straightforward aesthetic formula: Take a sport utility vehicle and make it look like a Porsche.
The third-generation Cayenne S is mighty sleek, bringing its look closer in line with other new P-cars like the refreshed Macan and the 992-generation 911.
What I like the most is that it's not a try-hard: It's not riddled with complex lines or flashy protrusions.
Every four-door S model Porsche makes wields the same engine: a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6.
In the Cayenne S, it's good for 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
I'm a big fan of this engine, as there's plenty of available torque at lower rpms and it has no problem screaming its way to redline over and over.
Well, it doesn't really scream -- it's actually on the quiet side -- but that's nothing Porsche's optional sports exhaust can't remedy, for a price.
The eight-speed automatic transmission is generally fault-free, working its way up through the gears with little drama in the cabin.
It is, however, a little janky when the vehicle slows to a stop, jumping a little bit on downshifts between third, second and first gears.
