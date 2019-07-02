2019 Porsche Cayenne S keeps it subtle enough

  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S
  • 2019 Porsche Cayenne S

The Cayenne follows a pretty straightforward aesthetic formula: Take a sport utility vehicle and make it look like a Porsche.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 42

The third-generation Cayenne S is mighty sleek, bringing its look closer in line with other new P-cars like the refreshed Macan and the 992-generation 911.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 42

What I like the most is that it's not a try-hard: It's not riddled with complex lines or flashy protrusions. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 42

Every four-door S model Porsche makes wields the same engine: a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 42

In the Cayenne S, it's good for 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 42

I'm a big fan of this engine, as there's plenty of available torque at lower rpms and it has no problem screaming its way to redline over and over. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 42

Well, it doesn't really scream -- it's actually on the quiet side -- but that's nothing Porsche's optional sports exhaust can't remedy, for a price.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 42

The eight-speed automatic transmission is generally fault-free, working its way up through the gears with little drama in the cabin.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 42

It is, however, a little janky when the vehicle slows to a stop, jumping a little bit on downshifts between third, second and first gears.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 42

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne S.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
35
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
36
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
37
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
38
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
39
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
40
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
41
of 42

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
42
of 42
Now Reading

2019 Porsche Cayenne S keeps it subtle enough

Up Next

2020 Porsche 718 Spyder rocks a manual soft top

Latest Stories

Checking the tech in the 2020 BMW 745e xDrive

Checking the tech in the 2020 BMW 745e xDrive

2:04
2020 BMW 745e xDrive review: A smooth and more-powerful plug-in hybrid operator

2020 BMW 745e xDrive review: A smooth and more-powerful plug-in hybrid operator

5:08
Tesla Model 3 totally nails Euro NCAP crash tests

Tesla Model 3 totally nails Euro NCAP crash tests

by
Watch the Tesla Model 3 ace european crash tests

Watch the Tesla Model 3 ace european crash tests

2:47
Lee Iacocca, titan of the automotive industry, is dead at 94

Lee Iacocca, titan of the automotive industry, is dead at 94

by