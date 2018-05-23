2019 Nissan Altima Edition One gets a little fancy

  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One
  • 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One

Nissan announced Wednesday that it will open up reservations for the 2019 Altima Edition One, a limited-production edition that celebrates the new model's launch.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
1
of 33

Reservations open up on June 15.   

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
2
of 33

The Edition One's exclusive kit comprises a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, exterior puddle lamps, illuminated kick plates and Edition One badges galore.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
3
of 33

Only three colors are available -- red, white and black.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
4
of 33

It's based on the Altima Platinum VC-Turbo trim, so you get all the bells and whistles in addition to a variable-compression I4 that puts out 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
5
of 33

Altima Edition One buyers get access to the new Nissan Concierge service, which provides 24/7 access to a concierge.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
6
of 33

The service is free-ninety-nine for the first three years.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
7
of 33

Nissan will also throw a free gift your way for reserving one, including an Apple Watch.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
8
of 33

Pricing is still TBA.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
9
of 33

Keep on scrolling to see even more pictures of this limited-run version of the new Altima.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
10
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
11
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
12
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
13
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
14
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
15
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
16
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
17
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
18
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
19
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
20
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
21
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
22
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
23
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
24
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
25
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
26
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
27
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
28
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
29
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
30
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
31
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
32
of 33

Published: / / Photo: Nissan / Read the article
33
of 33
Now Reading

2019 Nissan Altima Edition One gets a little fancy

Up Next

Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol concept is made for overlanding

Latest Stories

Porsche 911 recall affects 1,700 models… sort of

Porsche 911 recall affects 1,700 models… sort of

by
Toyota to build more fuel cell stacks, hydrogen tanks at new facility

Toyota to build more fuel cell stacks, hydrogen tanks at new facility

by
Care By Volvo subscription deliveries ramping up?

Care By Volvo subscription deliveries ramping up?

by
Elon Musk says Tesla Model Y could be unveiled as early as this year

Elon Musk says Tesla Model Y could be unveiled as early as this year

by
Volvo increasing XC40 production, expanding compact-car family

Volvo increasing XC40 production, expanding compact-car family

by
Uber self-driving car saw pedestrian 6 seconds before crash, NTSB says

Uber self-driving car saw pedestrian 6 seconds before crash, NTSB says

by