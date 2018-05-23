2019 Nissan Altima Edition One gets a little fancy

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Nissan announced Wednesday that it will open up reservations for the 2019 Altima Edition One, a limited-production edition that celebrates the new model's launch.
Reservations open up on June 15.
The Edition One's exclusive kit comprises a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, exterior puddle lamps, illuminated kick plates and Edition One badges galore.
Only three colors are available -- red, white and black.
It's based on the Altima Platinum VC-Turbo trim, so you get all the bells and whistles in addition to a variable-compression I4 that puts out 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
Altima Edition One buyers get access to the new Nissan Concierge service, which provides 24/7 access to a concierge.
The service is free-ninety-nine for the first three years.
Nissan will also throw a free gift your way for reserving one, including an Apple Watch.
Pricing is still TBA.
Keep on scrolling to see even more pictures of this limited-run version of the new Altima.