2019 Nissan Altima Edition One comes with its own concierge

Limited-edition models that carry exclusive benefits are usually the reserve of luxury automakers, but Nissan's dipping its toes into that rarified pool with the new 2019 Altima sedan.

Nissan announced Wednesday that it will open up reservations for the 2019 Altima Edition One, a limited-production edition that celebrates the new model's launch. Reservations open up on June 15, and those who are interested in a standard trim can also reserve one at that time.

The Altima Edition One has a few exclusive pieces. There's a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, exterior puddle lamps, illuminated kick plates and Edition One badges galore. Only three colors are available -- red, white and black.

Enlarge Image Nissan

It's based on the Altima Platinum VC-Turbo trim, so you get all the bells and whistles in addition to a variable-compression I4 that puts out 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It also comes equipped with ProPilot Assist, Nissan's semiautonomous driver assist that will hold the vehicle in its lane and follow the pace of traffic with limited driver input. It still requires your full attention, and there's no hands-off time whatsoever.

But the best part isn't even connected to the car. Altima Edition One buyers get access to the new Nissan Concierge service that provides 24/7 access to a concierge who can do everything from book dinner reservations to help you figure out the right Father's Day gift. The concierge can be reached inside the car, or through Nissan's smart-device apps. The service is free-ninety-nine for the first three years.

Nissan will also throw a free gift your way for reserving one. You'll get to choose between an Amazon Echo Show with a Prime membership, or a Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus portable speaker in addition to an Amazon Echo Dot and a Prime membership. If neither of those suit you, you can also opt for an Apple Watch Series 3.

Pricing is still TBA, but considering we're just a couple weeks away from the reservation books opening up, that should change soon. Like other Altima models, expect them to reach dealers in the fall.