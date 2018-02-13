More stuff comes standard on the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mercedes-Benz gave its C-Class Sedan a slight upgrade for the 2019 model year.
Both the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned, and the front now sports a dash of chrome.
The headlights are now standard LED units, and the taillights have new internals and thus a slightly new look.
Inside, there's a new vehicle key, a new start button and a new multifunction steering wheel with little touchpads that control the infotainment system.
Speaking of infotainment, if you're looking for Mercedes-Benz's sharp new MBUX infotainment system, keep on lookin'.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go on sale later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.