Mercedes-Benz gave its C-Class Sedan a slight upgrade for the 2019 model year.

Both the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned, and the front now sports a dash of chrome.   

The headlights are now standard LED units, and the taillights have new internals and thus a slightly new look.    

Inside, there's a new vehicle key, a new start button and a new multifunction steering wheel with little touchpads that control the infotainment system.     

Speaking of infotainment, if you're looking for Mercedes-Benz's sharp new MBUX infotainment system, keep on lookin'.     

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go on sale later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

More stuff comes standard on the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

