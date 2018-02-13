Believe it or not, it's already time for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class to receive a midcycle update, and while it's on the mild side, it focuses on key areas for improvement that everybody should love.

Let's start on the outside. Both the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned. The front sports a dash of chrome, but like in years past, buyers can opt for the AMG Line package that gives the whole car a more aggressive appearance without messing with the powertrain. The headlights are now standard LED units, and the taillights have new internals and thus a slightly new look.

Inside, there's a new vehicle key, a new start button and a new multifunction steering wheel with little touchpads that control the infotainment system. There are two different options each for the gauge cluster and infotainment display. An actual gauge cluster with a 5.5-inch information display is standard, but a 12.3-inch screen cluster is optional. The standard display is 7.0 inches, but buyers can opt for a larger 10.25-inch display, neither of which are touch-capable.

Speaking of infotainment, if you're looking for Mercedes-Benz's sharp new MBUX infotainment system, keep on lookin'. The C-Class is stuck using the older Comand system, which is a bit clunkier and lacks some of the neat new connected features of MBUX. The infotainment system's physical controller now has haptic feedback, though, which is OK.

There's something new under the hood, as well. The base C300 receives a slightly perkier 2.0-liter I-4 gas engine. Output is up to 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, a power bump of 14 hp over the outgoing model's four-banger. A nine-speed automatic is standard, as is rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available.

If the latest driver-assist features are more your speed, there's plenty to dig. Borrowing most of its kit from the bigger E-Class, the C-Class packs one heck of a punch, ADAS-wise. The adaptive cruise can use a built-in map to determine when to slow the car down for bends or roundabouts, it can change lanes on its own and it'll lurch to a halt if something gets in its way. Automatic emergency braking is standard, which is always a nice touch.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go on sale later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.