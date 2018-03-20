2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Cabriolet gets power, tech improvements

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
The updated 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Cabriolet arrives in the US this fall.

The C-Class Cabriolet will initially be available in C300 and AMG C43 variants.

The C300 can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive. The AMG C43 is AWD-only.

The C300's updated 2.0-liter engine makes 14 more horsepower than before.

Unlike the BMW 4 Series, Mercedes offers the C-Class with a soft top. No hard top option is available.

The C-Class Cabriolet seats four passengers.

The power folding soft top can retract at speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

New front and rear bumpers are part of the 2019 model year C-Class Cabriolet refresh.

The 2019 C-Class Cabriolet makes its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Keep scrolling for more views of the new C-Class Cabrio.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Cabriolet gets power, tech improvements

