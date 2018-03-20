Earlier this month in Geneva, Mercedes-Benz showed us updated versions of the C-Class sedan, in both C300 and AMG C43 guises. It's no surprise, then, that the same upgrades are making their way to the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models. We'll see the refreshed two-door Cs at the New York Auto Show next week.

A number of visual changes apply to all 2019 C-Class models, including slightly redesigned front and rear bumpers, as well as standard LED head- and taillamps. C43 models get redesigned (and super cool) exhaust pipes, and of course, AMG-specific wheel designs.

Inside, every 2019 C-Class comes standard with a 10.2-inch central display for the COMAND infotainment system. What's extra nifty, though, is the optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster -- similar to what Mercedes offers on its other new cars, like the CLS-, E- and S-Class. A new steering wheel features Mercedes' new touchpads that individually control the gauge screen and center COMAND display. And speaking of COMAND, it's the same system as before, though Mercedes now offers an optional Multimedia Package with updated navigation and voice controls. Wireless smartphone charging is also optional.

Like its four-door sibling, the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be offered in C300 and AMG C43 models (and C63, but that's coming later). Both cars get a little more power, though the engines stay the same.

In the C300 Coupe and Cabriolet, a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine makes 14 more horsepower than before, for a total of 255 hp. Combined with 273 pound-feet of torque running through a 9-speed automatic transmission, Mercedes says the C300 Coupe will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 5.9 seconds -- that's for both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions, by the way. The added weight of the Cabriolet makes it just a touch slower off the line, with 0-60 times of 6.1 seconds for the rear-drive C300, and 6.2 seconds for the 4Matic-equipped droptop.

The AMG C43 uses the same 3.0-liter biturbo V6 as its predecessor, making 385 horsepower -- a 23-hp increase -- and 384 pound-feet of torque. The AMG C43 also uses a 9-speed automatic, though its added power makes it a fair bit quicker than the C300. Mercedes estimates the C43 4Matic Coupe will hit 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, with the Cabriolet adding one-tenth of a second to that time.

All C-Class models get new driver assistance systems, first introduced on the flagship S-Class last year. These include Distronic adaptive cruise control, active blind spot assist, steering assist, lane-change assist, and more. Sadly, the kinda-cool, kinda-weird Energizing Comfort suite of 'wellness' technology isn't available for C-Class drivers. Womp womp.

Pricing hasn't been announced as of this writing, but we should have that information in the coming months. Following their debut at the New York Auto Show this month, look for the updated C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet to hit US showrooms near the end of 2018.